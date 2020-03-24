|
|
Melvin R. Patterson
Anderson - Melvin Richard Patterson, third child of Winnie Lou Mills Patterson and Lee Tom Patterson, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1929 in Anderson, SC and lived a very poor and hard life growing up with two brothers and two sisters. He was married to Inez Patterson until her passing in September 2013. He was predeceased by his only child, their daughter, Sandra Gail Patterson, who passed on November 25, 2019.
Mr. Patterson was a proud Korean War veteran having served in the United States Army Reserves. He previously worked at Abney Mills and had also owned businesses in tv repair, home construction, heating and air conditioning and metal fabricating. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Melvin was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and he provided financial assistance to many different missions for needy children around the world and many different evangelists.
He is survived by his sister, Miriam Deanhardt of Anderson, SC and his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, daughter and parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Marvin Patterson and one sister, Martha McAlister Elgin.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Watson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Rd., Anderson, SC 29625 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020