Melvin Taylor

Melvin TaylorSpartanburg - Spartanburg - Melvin Joseph Taylor, 77, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospital.Born March 22, 1943 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Joseph and Emma Smaldone Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Ronald and Marvin Taylor. He was a retired truck driver with Overnight Freight Services.Surviving are his children, Leslie Quarles (George) of Easley and Hayes Taylor of Fountain Inn; brother, John Taylor of Anderson; sister Carol Ann Calvert Price of Hendersonville, TN. Mr. Taylor is also survived by two grandsons, Jack and Beau Quarles of Easley.A graveside service will be held at 9am Tuesday (August 4) at Old Silver Brook Cemetery.Sullivan-King Mortuary