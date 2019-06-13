Melvoney B. Mauldin



Iva - Daisey Melvoney Burdette Mauldin, 97, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born January 7, 1922 in Iva, SC, she was a daughter of the late Columbus Rice and Daisey Melvoney Burton Burdette. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ira Johnson Mauldin and her grandson, Carey Mauldin. Melvoney was the last surviving member of her immediately family, having also been preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. She was a graduate of Iva High School and retired from Riverside Mill and had also worked for Chapman Tire and Appliance. She was a member of Union Baptist Church.



She is survived by her son, Mike Mauldin (Lynn) of Columbia, SC; two grandchildren, Holly Mandeville (Michael) and Chris Mauldin and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Hannah Mandeville.



The graveside service will be held at Noon, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Iva City Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 703 Barnes Station Rd, Iva, SC 29655.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary