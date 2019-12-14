|
Michael "Pops" Coffin
Anderson - Willard Michael "Pops" Coffin, 72, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 8, 1947 in Greensboro, NC, Michael was a son of the late W. John Coffin and Annie Ruth Clark Coffin. He earned his bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and continued on to also earn his MBA from Anderson University. He worked in Management Information working for BASF for over 20 years and also as Chief Operating Officer of Synthetic Industries in Chattanooga, TN. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in Professional Pro-Am tournaments. He also attended NewSpring Church.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of the residence, Maria Sue Cowan Coffin; son, John Michael Coffin (Chasity) of Anderson, SC; brother, Rick Coffin (Maria) Boca Raton, FL; and two grandchildren, John Michael Coffin, Jr. and Blakely Jo Coffin.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Bryan Coffin.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with Rev. Chris Criswell officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019