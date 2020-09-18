1/
Michael E. Walker
Michael E. Walker

Anderson, SC - Michael Ernest Walker, 66, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of Sue Garrison Walker Leopard and the late James Henderson Walker, Jr. Michael was a graduate of Clemson University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He was retired from Defender Services. He was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his mother, Sue G. Leopard; a brother, Dr. James H. Walker III and wife, Carol; nephew, Jonathan Walker and wife Lauren Marie; niece, Catherine Zocchi and husband P.J.; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan E. Walker and his stepfather, J.D. Leopard.

A private service and burial will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 429, Sandy Springs, SC 29677.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
