Services
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC 27262
(336) 889-5045
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eternity Funeral Services
129 Engle Street
Englewood, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Eternity Funeral Services
129 Engle Street
Englewood, NJ
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Hackensack, NJ - Michael L. Anderson transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019. Viewing and services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point, NC. Michael was born July 8, 1957 in Detroit Michigan. He is survived by His three sons, James Michael, Zachary Christian, Christopher Allen Anderson, and two Grandchildren Zahki Messiah and Serenity Pearl Anderson. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019
