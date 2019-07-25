|
Michael L. Anderson
Hackensack, NJ - Michael L. Anderson transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019. Viewing and services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point, NC. Michael was born July 8, 1957 in Detroit Michigan. He is survived by His three sons, James Michael, Zachary Christian, Christopher Allen Anderson, and two Grandchildren Zahki Messiah and Serenity Pearl Anderson. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019