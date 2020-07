Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Leo Hicks



Anderson - Michael Leo Hicks, of 131 Dowell Road, Anderson, SC passed away on July 1, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Unity Mortuary of Anderson. Graveside service will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Anderson, SC. The family is at the home of his sister, Barbara Hicks, 203 Gray Drive, Anderson, SC 29626.









