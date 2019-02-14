|
|
Michael McLarey
Anderson - Michael Thomas McLarey, 27, of Anderson, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center. He was born May 2, 1991, in Plymouth. MA and was the son of Kelly P. Crumley and William H. Crumley, Jr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Ashley Powell (Josh) and Sarah Crumley; nephew, Joshua Powell, Jr. and nieces, Brianna Cooper, Brittany Cooper and Faith Powell. He also leaves his paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy Crumley of ME; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service to honor Michael, will be held at 6:00 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Miller officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 14, 2019