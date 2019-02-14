Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McLarey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael McLarey


1991 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael McLarey Obituary
Michael McLarey

Anderson - Michael Thomas McLarey, 27, of Anderson, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center. He was born May 2, 1991, in Plymouth. MA and was the son of Kelly P. Crumley and William H. Crumley, Jr.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Ashley Powell (Josh) and Sarah Crumley; nephew, Joshua Powell, Jr. and nieces, Brianna Cooper, Brittany Cooper and Faith Powell. He also leaves his paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy Crumley of ME; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A service to honor Michael, will be held at 6:00 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Miller officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now