Michael Puckett



Anderson - Michael Puckett age 59, of 109 Meljo Dr. passed Sunday . Funeral services will be held Saturday 12:00Noon Evergreen Baptist Church, public viewing will be will be held Friday from 2:00-6:00PM at the funeral home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family is at the home.









