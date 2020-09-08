Michael Terry AyersAnderson - Michael T. Ayers, 68, beloved husband of Nancy Anderson Ayers, of Anderson, SC, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home.He was the proud father of Michael Gabriel (Crystal) of Greenville, SC and Summer Ayers (Jamie Swaney) of Pendleton, SC. He left two wonderful granddaughters, Lily Ayers and Sylvia Ayers.Michael was born February 2, 1952 to Doris Williams Ayers and the late Charles Ayers of Anderson.He was also preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Ayers Long and brother, C. Terry Ayers.Michael was retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Williamston, SC and was a lifetime musician.A casual visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:15-7:00 pm at The McDougald Family Center.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Anderson Arts Center, 110 Federal St., Anderson, SC 29625.