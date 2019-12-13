Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of North Charleston
4217 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of North Charleston
4217 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Michael "Mickey" Thomas Moye

North Charleston - Michael "Mickey" Thomas Moye, 64, of North Charleston, SC, loving husband of Shawnna Niles Moye entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 11, 2019. His memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of North Charleston, 4217 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel.

Mickey was born June 23, 1955 in Anderson, SC, son of the late Ollie Thomas Moye and Alicia Bonds Moye. He enjoyed playing golf with fellow members of Coosaw Creek Country Club and his best friend Jackie Blue. He also enjoyed spending time on Lake Murray with his sons and family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shawnna Moye; two sons, Niles Oliver Moye and Maddox Carroll Moye; brother, Timothy Bonds Moye; mother-in-law, Ramona Lee Niles; father-in-law, Henry Thomas Niles; two 1st cousins, Mr. & Mrs. Tom Wilson (Kay Almond) and Mr. & Mrs. Louis Muliherin (Rita Almond); great-aunt, Mrs. Sandford (Lucille) Hutchison Hozey; and many loving cousins and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, uncle, Neil C. Bonds, aunt and uncle, Chester Almond (Joyce Bonds).

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
