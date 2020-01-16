|
Michael William Usakowski
Michael William Usakowski, 57, husband of Miriam Santiago Usakowski of Belton, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on August 3, 1962 in Port Huron, Michigan and was a self employed truck driver and drove for K&B Trucking.
In addition to his wife, Miriam Santiago Usakowski, he is survived by a son, Henry Agulio and grandchildren, Luke, Brandon and Amelie. He is also survived by his sister, Janette Taylor and his brother Rodney Usakowski.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020