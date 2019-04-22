|
|
Mike Durham
Anderson, SC - Joe Michael Durham, 53, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Billy Joe "B.J." and Peggy Roberts Durham. Mike attended Unity Presbyterian Church in Piedmont.
He is survived by his aunts and uncles, Hugh Durham (Elaine), Deloris Patton, Russell Roberts (Blanche), and Sandra Kay (Jerry); and his caregivers, Steven and Teresa Bane.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, George H. and Eva Bagwell Durham and maternal grandparents, Charles Leon and Verna Doyle Roberts.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Mark Wright. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:45 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 22, 2019