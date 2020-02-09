Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mike Hall Obituary
Mike Hall

Belton, SC - Michael Lee Hall, 61, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of Anne McAlister Hall of Greenville and the late Bobbie Lee Hall. He was retired from manufacturing and was a member of Dorchester Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Jason Hall of Belton and a brother, David Hall of Simpsonville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
