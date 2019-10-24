|
|
Mike McAlister
Anderson, SC - Michael Ray McAlister, 63, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Evelyn Irene Brown McAlister. He attended College of Charleston.
He is survived by a son, Cody Evesque; and two brothers, Steve McAlister and wife, Colleen and Phillip McAlister and wife, Donna.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019