Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Mike McAlister

Mike McAlister Obituary
Mike McAlister

Anderson, SC - Michael Ray McAlister, 63, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Evelyn Irene Brown McAlister. He attended College of Charleston.

He is survived by a son, Cody Evesque; and two brothers, Steve McAlister and wife, Colleen and Phillip McAlister and wife, Donna.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
