Mike Moore
Mike Moore

Anderson - Charles Michael Moore, 69, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born September 13, 1951 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Clayborne Moore and Thelma Kay Moore. Mike spend his career as an electrician and was a member of the National Guard. He enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, fishing and reminiscing about his Boy Scout days with his friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wylene Rogers Moore; sons, Cody Moore, Chris Moore and Mike Moore (Crystal) all of Anderson, SC; and grandchildren, Cain and Gage Moore.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clayborne "Buggs" Moore, Jr. and half-brother, Glenn Sanders.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Terry Chapman officiating.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
