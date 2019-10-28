Services
Mike Smith Obituary
Anderson - Michael David "Mike" Smith, 62, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born August 15, 1957 in Anderson, he was the son of the late William David Smith and Gladys Majeski Smith Anderson.

Mike was a graduate of McDuffie High School and Tri-County Technical College. He was Fire Chief for the City of Belton from 1988-2002 and was an EMT for Med Shore from 2002-2013 working at several different stations in Anderson County. He was an instructor for the South Carolina Fire Academy and founded the First Responder Team in Anderson County. He was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Darlene Graham Smith of the home; sons, David Smith (Kimberly) of Anderson, Andrew Smith (Taylor) of Spartanburg, and Cody Bearden (Holly) of Anderson; and four grandchildren, Kennedie, Hunter, Hensley and Lucas.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, October 30th at 3:30pm with Major Al Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with fireman honors.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Anderson County Fire Service Training Facility, 210 McGee Rd, Anderson, SC 29625.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
