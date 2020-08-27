Mike Storey
Williamston - Samuel Michael "Mike" Storey, Sr., 72, husband of Ursula Brigitte Wunderlich Storey, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late William Joseph and Mildred Sue Ford Storey. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he retired from Michelin Tire Company in Sandy Springs, and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, in Williamston.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Samuel Michael Storey, Jr. (Karen) of Williamston and Stephen Mark Storey (Candace) of Liberty; six grandchildren, Brittany Johnson, Lisa, Zachary, Hadley, Shaun, and Stuart Storey; and three great-grandchildren, Londyn, Caiden, and Jaidon Johnson.
He was predeceased by a sister, Sharon Brown.
A memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, in Williamston, on Saturday, August 29, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation to follow.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com