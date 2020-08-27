1/
Mike Storey
Mike Storey

Williamston - Samuel Michael "Mike" Storey, Sr., 72, husband of Ursula Brigitte Wunderlich Storey, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late William Joseph and Mildred Sue Ford Storey. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he retired from Michelin Tire Company in Sandy Springs, and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, in Williamston.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Samuel Michael Storey, Jr. (Karen) of Williamston and Stephen Mark Storey (Candace) of Liberty; six grandchildren, Brittany Johnson, Lisa, Zachary, Hadley, Shaun, and Stuart Storey; and three great-grandchildren, Londyn, Caiden, and Jaidon Johnson.

He was predeceased by a sister, Sharon Brown.

A memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, in Williamston, on Saturday, August 29, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation to follow.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
