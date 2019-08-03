Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
LaFrance Church of God
265 Old Anderson Road
Pendleton, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
LaFrance Church of God
265 Old Anderson Road
Pendleton, SC
1935 - 2019
Pendleton - Mildred Anderson Cartee, 83, of Pendleton, SC passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born October 25, 1935 in Anderson, SC she was the daughter of the late John Anderson and Viola Nix Anderson. She was married for 60 years to Billy Adger Cartee until his death in May 2017. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Spence Anderson.

Mrs. Cartee was a florist throughout her career. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and playing golf. She was a faithful member of LaFrance Church of God where she taught Sunday School, played the keyboard for services and arranged the flowers for the church.

She is survived by two sons, Billy E. Cartee and his wife Deborah and Jimmy Bruce Cartee and his wife Carol; daughter, Tammy Singh; brother, Otis Anderson and his wife Norma; sister in law, Shelby Anderson; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at LaFrance Church of God. The funeral service will begin at 4:00pm with Rev. Roger Allison officiating. A private entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621; LaFrance Church of God, 265 Old Anderson Road, Pendleton, SC 29670; or , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 3, 2019
