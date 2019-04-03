|
Mildred Bolt Barton Kyzer
Anderson - Mildred Irene Bolt Barton Kyzer, 68, of Anderson, SC passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Manna Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Born March 5, 1951, in Oconee County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Raleigh and Rena LeCroy Bolt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Barton; sisters, Jeannie Crocker, Sara Coe and Bonnie Feltman.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Risner and Hazel Morris all of Anderson, SC; eight nieces and nine nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, April 4, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the Chapel on Friday at 12:30 pm. Burial will be in Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, Fair Play, SC.
Flowers will be accepted.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 3, 2019