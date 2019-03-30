|
|
Mildred Hall
Anderson - Mildred Louise Hall, 94 of Anderson, SC passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Ellenburg Nursing Center.
Born May 9, 1924 in Ware Shoals, SC, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. and Arie Bowers Free. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Pete Hall, one sister and one granddaughter. Mildred was a retired beautician and a member of New Hope Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, James Wade Hall (Shelby); daughter, Omega Huff and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-1:30pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Steven King officiating. A private burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 30, 2019