Mildred Hall Keeler
Mildred Hall Keeler, widow of Charles (Chic) F Keeler Passed away December 5, 2019. She is survived by twin Sons, Charles R Keeler of Pendleton, SC and Richard F Keeler Of Parrish, FL. She leaves 5 grandchildren and 8 great- Grandchildren. Additionally she leaves two nephews, Dr Mike Shehi of Gadsden, AL and Gary Morgan of Charlotte, NC.
Mildred was formerly the Director-of the Easter Seals Society for ten years in Anderson.
Private services will be conducted at Dolly Cooper VA where she will join her husband who passed away in 2005.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019