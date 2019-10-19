|
|
Mildred Jolly English
Anderson - Mildred Jolly English, 98, of Anderson, SC passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home.
Mildred grew up in Kings Mountain, NC, then moved to Danville, VA in 1951 and to the Anderson area in 1967. She was the daughter of the late James Jolly and Cora Parker Jolly. She was a secretary at Clemson University for 15 years and was a member of Pendleton Presbyterian Church.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Linda Manning of Hartwell, GA, and son, John English (Beth) of Suffolk, VA; daughter-in-law, Judy English of Clarksville, VA; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hugh English; son, Robert Hugh English; and grandchildren, Mark Hugh English and Jill Watson.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Pendleton Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Ernie Gray officiating. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019