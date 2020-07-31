1/
Mildred Mosteller
Mildred Mosteller

Six Mile - Mildred J Mosteller, 88, of Six Mile, SC, passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020.

Born on June 13, 1932 in Hartwell, Ga, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lollie Johnson and wife to the late Norman Mosteller. She was a retired telephone operator with Southern Bell.

She is survived by her niece: Lynn Drake; and Brother-in-law: Bobby Myers.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister: Margaret Inez Myers.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday August 3, 2020 at the Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel and will be officiated by Rev. Wayne Adams.

The family will receive friends from 10am to 11a m prior to the service, Monday at the Mortuary.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.SosebeeMortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
