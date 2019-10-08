|
|
Milford D. Pettit, Sr.
Harrington, DE - Milford D. Pettit, Sr. 78, of Harrington, DE passed away Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 at home. Milford was born in Anderson, SC the son of the late Baron Stuben and Dorothy Virginia (Milford) Pettit and husband of the late Joyce A. (Moore) Pettit. Public viewing 11 am to 1 pm on Sat., Oct 12, 2019 at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, 20920 S. DuPont Hwy, Farmington. Funeral services at 1 pm. Find full obituary and sign the guest register at www.loflandandmc knatt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019