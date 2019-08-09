Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
1937 - 2019
Belton - Millie Sue Lowe, 82, of Belton, SC, passed away, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born January 17, 1937, in Anderson she was a daughter of the late Eugene Smith and Evelyn Junkins Smith. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Smith.

Mrs. Lowe was retired from Orian Rugs and attended Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. She loved the Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves but more importantly, loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her world.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Tommy Lowe; children, Mike McElrath (Patricia), Kimberly Lowe (Darrell Suggs), Randall Lowe and Christy Smith (Lee); 8 grandchildren, Melissa, Shawn, Jessica, Ryan, MaRanda, Dustin, Logan and Ethan; 5 great-grandchildren, Rusty, Tristan, Jaden, Briggs and Eli; sisters, Joyce Speares and JoAnn Stamps; special niece, Cindy Hopper; and special friend, Denise Graham.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 10th at 11:00am at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ron Culbertson and Rev. Mark Krieger officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 9, 2019
