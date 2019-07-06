Services
Welfare Baptist Church
2106 Bolt Dr
Belton, SC 29627
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Welfare Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Welfare Baptist Church
Minnie Scott Young


1937 - 2019
Minnie Scott Young Obituary
Minnie Scott Young

Mableton - Minnie Scott Young age 81, of Mableton GA, passed Sunday June 30, 2019. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late Jay Willie Scott and Alberta Miller Scott. She was a member of Welfare Baptist Church, Survivors include one daughter Sophia Cook; five sons, Arnie Young Jr., Quinton, Anthony, Kevin, and Kelvin Young; one sister, Sally Wilkerson, one brother Willie C. Scott. Funeral services Saturday 1:00P.M. Welfare Baptist Church, visitation 12:00Noon until the hour of service, burial in the Church Cemetery. The family is at 710 Scott Road Anderson S.C.

Condolences can be made at wwww.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 6, 2019
