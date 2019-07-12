Services
Miriam Graham Williams

Miriam Graham Williams Obituary
Miriam Graham Williams

Anderson, SC - Miriam Ann Graham Williams, 77, wife of Richard Alton Williams, passed away peacefully at the Rainey Hospice House on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. Graham, Sr. and Mary Bolt Graham. Miriam was a Licensed Insurance Agent and retired from David C. Wakefield Insurance Company.

Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Suzanne W. Barnett and Alice W. Hunter; granddaughter, Casey Lee Hunter; grandson, Alexander "Alex" Hunter; and two brothers, John Graham (Martha) and Jim Graham (Cherry).

Miriam was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Rev. Thomas F. Graham, Jr.

Miriam was a member of Zion United Methodist Church her whole life. She served in many positions including nursery, Sunday School Teacher, and United Methodist Women.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Zion United Methodist Church, 5708 Highway 187 North, Anderson, conducted by Pastor Beverly CroweTipton.

The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5708 Highway 187 North, Anderson, SC 29625.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 12, 2019
