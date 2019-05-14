|
|
In Loving Memory of
Miriam O. Shaw
February 1, 1933 to May 14, 1987
We remember you when the flowers bloom early in the spring. We remember you on sunny days and the fun that summer brings. we remember in the fall as we walk through leaves of gold. We remember you in the winter and the stories that are told. But most of all, We remember you each day. we remember that you are forever near because you live within our hearts.
We love & Miss You
Debora Shaw
William Shaw
Ray & Crystal Boles
Justin and Caitlin McGill
and Oliver
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 14, 2019