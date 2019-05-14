Resources
Miriam O. Shaw

Miriam O. Shaw In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Miriam O. Shaw

February 1, 1933 to May 14, 1987



We remember you when the flowers bloom early in the spring. We remember you on sunny days and the fun that summer brings. we remember in the fall as we walk through leaves of gold. We remember you in the winter and the stories that are told. But most of all, We remember you each day. we remember that you are forever near because you live within our hearts.

We love & Miss You

Debora Shaw

William Shaw

Ray & Crystal Boles

Justin and Caitlin McGill

and Oliver
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 14, 2019
