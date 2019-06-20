Miriam P. Williams



Anderson - Miriam Cleo Parnell Williams, 83, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born August 25, 1935 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Thomas C. and Bertha Lee Hedden Parnell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James A. Williams and sisters, JoAnn Welborn, Tommie Jean Culbertson and Janice Lee Parnell and nephew, Tony Culbertson. Miriam was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.



Miriam is survived by her nephews, Marty Welborn (Robin), Ricky Welborn (Donna), Steve Welborn (Brenda), Danny Welborn and Buddy Culbertson; niece, Donna Kinsley, one aunt and several cousins.



The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Sam Duncan and Rev. Gordy Kraft officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at the residence at 119 Middlewood Lane, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 20, 2019