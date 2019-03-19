|
|
Mittie Elizabeth Thomas
Seneca, SC - Mrs. Mittie Elizabeth Pickren Thomas, age 76 of Seneca, South Carolina and formerly of Toccoa, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A daughter of the late William Leon Pickren and Bonnie Sue Hayes Pickren, she was born July 11, 1942 in Dodge County, Georgia having lived most of her life in Toccoa and the last several years in Seneca with her daughter. She was a graduate of Stephens County High School and a graduate of Greenville Hospital School of Nursing where she received her RN. She was employed in the nursing field, having worked with Stephens County Hospital for 17 years, with Tugalo Home Health for two years, Director of Nursing at Cobb Memorial Hospital for 7 years and retired from Anmed Health. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh "Sonny" Thomas in 2010 and by a sister, Paula Smith in 2014.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Sonya and Ned Harrison of Seneca, South Carolina and Heidi and Edward Hickey of Toccoa; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Jennifer Thomas of Royston; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth and Justin Youngblood of Statham, Madison Michelle Hopkins and Paul of Toccoa, Timothy and Andrew Thomas and Tanner Alexander Thomas both of Royston, Kimberly Lynn Thomas, Victoria and Amelia Harrison and James Edward Harrison, IV of Seneca; twin great-grandchildren, Dawson Thomas Youngblood and Brooks Owen Youngblood; niece, Paige Dooley of Toccoa.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11 O'clock a.m. at the Lavonia City Cemetery with The Reverend Dr. Tim Miller officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Jake Dooley, Justin Youngblood, Paul Hopkins, Andrew Thomas, Mike Dooley and Lee Beaty.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the Acree-Davis Funeral Home on Tuesday, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.acree-davisfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memorial and Honor Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 in memory of Mrs. Mittie Elizabeth Pickren Thomas.
Interment will follow in the Lavonia City Cemetery with the Acree-Davis Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Mittie Elizabeth Pickren Thomas.
