Montez Looney
Montez Looney

Anderson, SC - Montez Maria Looney, 71, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Born in Darlington County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Grace Landers.

She is survived by a son, Ron Bolt; daughter, April Gunter (Ronnie); six grandchildren, Matthew Bolt, Josey Howell, Mattie Howell, Cayden Gunter, Earon Gunter, and Cayla Allen; three great-grandchildren, Blair Aspen Bolt, Abel Allen, and Allie Allen; and her fur-baby, Stanley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Bolt.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family will be at the home of her daughter, April and Ronnie Gunter, 1200 Airline Road, Anderson, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson County P.A.W.S., 1320 Highway 29 South, Anderson, SC 29626.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
