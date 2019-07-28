Resources
Montgolia Walker

March 3, 1934 - July 28, 2018

A beautiful garden now stands alone, missing the one who nurtured it. The flowers still bloom, and the sun still shines, but the rain is like tear drops for the ones left behind. The weeds lay waiting to take the garden's beauty away, but the beautiful memories of its keeper are in our hearts to stay. You loved every flower, even some that were weeds. So much love you would plant with each little seed. But just like the flowers, you were part of God's plan. So when it was your time, He reached down His hand. He looked through the garden, searching for the best. That's when He found you; it was your time to rest. It was hard for those who loved you to just let you go, But God had a spot in His garden that needed a gentle soul. We miss you everyday and pray that you are enjoying Gardening in Heaven!

We Love You,

Your wife, Daisy Walker

and Family
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 28, 2019
