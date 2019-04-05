|
Morris Jordan
Honea Path - Morris Edvin Jordan, 79, husband of Clara Phillips Jordan, of Wildwood Drive, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his home.
Born in Honea Path, he was a son of the late James Humphrey and Helen Louise Hill Jordan. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Mr. Jordan was a veteran of the South Carolina National Guard and retired from Monsanto after 35 years of service. He was a Master Mason and member of Centre Lodge #37 A.F.M.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 58 years of the home are: his son, Kenneth (Michelle) Jordan; his daughter, Joanne (Doug) Phillips; a brother, Derrild Jordan; two grandchildren, Sarah Dunlap and Cody (Rashelle) Jordan.
Mr. Jordan is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph and Vernon Jordan; his sister, Mildred Jordan; and two grandsons, Ben and Jacob Jordan.
Graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Garden of Memories with Rev. Shane Elrod officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Honea Path Pentecostal Church, PO Box 141, Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 5, 2019