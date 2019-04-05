Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Garden of Memories
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Morris Jordan Obituary
Morris Jordan

Honea Path - Morris Edvin Jordan, 79, husband of Clara Phillips Jordan, of Wildwood Drive, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his home.

Born in Honea Path, he was a son of the late James Humphrey and Helen Louise Hill Jordan. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Mr. Jordan was a veteran of the South Carolina National Guard and retired from Monsanto after 35 years of service. He was a Master Mason and member of Centre Lodge #37 A.F.M.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 58 years of the home are: his son, Kenneth (Michelle) Jordan; his daughter, Joanne (Doug) Phillips; a brother, Derrild Jordan; two grandchildren, Sarah Dunlap and Cody (Rashelle) Jordan.

Mr. Jordan is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph and Vernon Jordan; his sister, Mildred Jordan; and two grandsons, Ben and Jacob Jordan.

Graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Garden of Memories with Rev. Shane Elrod officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Honea Path Pentecostal Church, PO Box 141, Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now