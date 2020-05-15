Services
Funeral service
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Myra Ouzts Sanders


1938 - 2020
Myra Ouzts Sanders Obituary
Myra Ouzts Sanders

Anderson - Myra Eugenia Ouzts Sanders, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Callie and John Rainey Hospice House. She was born on April 5, 1938 in Abbeville, SC, to the late Daniel D. Ouzts and Mary Hall Ouzts. She was married for 54 years to Oscar Newton Sanders until his passing in 2012.

Myra was a graduate of Anderson Memorial Hospital School of Medical Technology. She attended Anderson College and Erskine College and taught piano and music for many years. Myra was a member of Nell Townsend Presbyterian Church where she was the pianist for 45 years.

She is survived by her son, Dr. David Sanders (Kelley) of Gaston, SC; daughter, Jill Ashley (Rodney) of Anderson, SC; brother, Dr. Dan T. Ouzts, of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Christopher "Scooter" Sanders, Tori McClain (Dalton) and Taylor Ashley; great-grandchild, Tatum Reece McClain; and special nephew Andrew Ouzts of Madison, AL.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 am in The Courtyard at The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Arnold officiating. A private family interment will follow at Melrose Cemetery in Abbeville, SC.

Flowers are accepted and memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Sanders to Nell Townsend Presbyterian Church, 1601 West End Ave., Anderson, SC 29625.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 15 to May 17, 2020
