Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Garden of Memories
Myrtice Wylene Vest Hamilton

Myrtice Wylene Vest Hamilton Obituary
Myrtice Wylene Vest Hamilton

Anderson - Myrtice Wylene Vest Hamilton, 80, of Kingston Way died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Belton, she was the daughter of the late William Clyde and Ruby Taylor Vest. She was a member of Shekinah-Glory New Testament Church.

Surviving are: children, Bennett Long, Myrtice Arleta Johnson, and Stacey Teresa Durham all of Anderson; grandchildren, Nikki Long Fulmer, Mariena, Shawn, and Megan Johnson, Cody and Katie Durham; 2 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her children, Douglas and Tony Long, and Terry Long, Jr.

Graveside service will be held 4pm Saturday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Justin Moseley officiating. She will be open to the public Saturday from 9am until 2pm at Cox Funeral Home. Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Shekinah-Glory New Testament Church @ P. O. Box 13797 Anderson, SC 29624. The family will be at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Coxfuenralhome1882.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 1, 2019
