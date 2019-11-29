|
Myrtle V. Galloway
Anderson - Myrtle Vivian Rogers Galloway, 93, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Summit Place of Anderson.
Born February 24, 1926 in Piedmont, SC, she was a daughter of the late Thomas B. Rogers and Onnie B. Ellenburg Rogers. She was married to the late Tyre L. "Dink" Galloway.
Myrtle worked for Kmart for 17 ½ years before retiring in 1987 and later worked for Blue Ridge Tours for 12 years. She was an avid traveler and made many friends during that time. She was a member of The Golden Age Group at First Baptist Church, Never Too Late Senior Group of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Keenagers at Concord Baptist Church and the Orr Lyons Good Neighbor Club.
She is survived by her sons, Bob Galloway (Barbara) of Asheville, NC and Bruce Galloway (Elaine) of Anderson, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Ruby Hopkins, Mary Frances Hughes and Wilma Walker.
The family will receive friends from 11:30am-12:30pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 12:30pm with Rev. Jackie Arnold and Rev. Julian Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crescent Hospice, 209 Riverside Ct, Greer, SC 29650.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019