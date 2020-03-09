|
Nan Drew
Anderson, SC - Ardella Nan Haddock Drew, 84, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Samuel Harvey Haddock and Ardella Minerva Goshen Haddock. She was a graduate of Randolph-Macon College and received her Master's Degree from Clemson University. Mrs. Drew taught at T.L. Hanna High School for many years. She was also active in her community, serving on the founding Board of Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and was a contributor to the Anderson County Museum. She was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed golf. She was a member of the Anderson Country Club and Our Garden Club.
Nan was married to Ellis B. Drew, Jr., retired Master in Equity Judge, for 61 years until his death in 2017. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 60 years where she sang in the church choir for 40 years.
Survivors include two sons, Ellis Branch Drew III (Susan Schaffer Drew) of Winston-Salem, NC, and Sam William Drew (Cathy) of Anderson; one daughter, Mary Ardella Drew Rogers (John Walton Rogers) of Anderson; six grandchildren, David Ellis Drew, Caroline Elizabeth Drew, Rebecca Ann Burrell Drew, Sara Arden Rogers, Ellis Walton Rogers, and John Haddock Rogers.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lynn Drew; and two brothers, Dr. Samuel Thompson Haddock and William Osler Haddock.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at First Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), 1202 South Murray Avenue, Anderson, SC 29624; the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 43, Anderson, SC 29622, and P.A.W.S. of Anderson, 1320 Highway 29 South, Anderson, SC 29626.
