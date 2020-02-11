|
|
Nancy Bagwell
Piedmont - Nancy Caroline Wilson Bagwell, 95, wife of the late James Ellis Bagwell, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Edward Carlton Wilson, Sr., and Ruth Emily Martin Wilson. Mrs. Bagwell was a Godly mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was known to her family and friends as "Gammie".
She retired from Anderson School District One after 31 years as an elementary teacher in Greenville and Anderson Counties. She enjoyed hand crafts and was an accomplished seamstress/tailor. As a member of White Plains Baptist Church since 1951, Mrs. Bagwell was an active member, serving in many leadership capacities, including church pianist for approximately 25 years.
Survivors include her daughters and their spouses, Carol and Bill Green of Pelzer, Cynthia and Ted Bunton of Piedmont; son, James Ellis, Jr. and Susan Bagwell of Piedmont; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Cynthia Ann Wilson of Starr; six grandchildren, James David and Amy Bagwell, Suzanne and Steven Garrett, Ben Bunton, Brian Bunton, Jonathan and Sherry Green, and Rachel Green; and nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Evan, and Annabeth Bagwell, Lauren, Emily, and Thomas Green, Wyatt Bradberry, Eli and Emily Garrett.
The family would like to acknowledge her special friend, Shirley West and her loving caregivers, Deborah Jennings, Kathy Doolittle, Martha Whitacre, Dino Hicks, and Anne Moore.
She was predeceased by brothers, Charles, Edward, Willis, Wallis, Kyle, and Sidney Wilson; and grandson, David Green.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.
The service will be Thursday, February 13 at 11:00 a.m. at White Plains Baptist Church, with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Plains Baptist Church, 1435 Easley Highway, Pelzer, SC 29669.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020