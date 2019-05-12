|
|
Nancy Burgess Dykes
Anderson, SC - Nancy Marian Burgess Dykes, 76, widow of John Carlton Dykes, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Otis Walker and Ruth Welborn Burgess. She was kindergarten teacher for 20 years at Boulevard Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, J. Allan Dykes; her daughter, Lisa Fullbright; three granddaughters, Rebeka Williamson (Chuck), MaryBeth Jackson (Ross), and Mallory Ashy (Tony); and five great-granddaughters.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Noyes Dykes and her sister, Ann Harris.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019