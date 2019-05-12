Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Nancy Dykes
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Calling hours
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Nancy Burgess Dykes

Nancy Burgess Dykes Obituary
Nancy Burgess Dykes

Anderson, SC - Nancy Marian Burgess Dykes, 76, widow of John Carlton Dykes, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Otis Walker and Ruth Welborn Burgess. She was kindergarten teacher for 20 years at Boulevard Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, J. Allan Dykes; her daughter, Lisa Fullbright; three granddaughters, Rebeka Williamson (Chuck), MaryBeth Jackson (Ross), and Mallory Ashy (Tony); and five great-granddaughters.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Noyes Dykes and her sister, Ann Harris.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019
