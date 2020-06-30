Nancy Carolyn McGraw
Nancy Carolyn McGraw

Pickens, SC - Nancy Carolyn McGraw, 76, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late James Archie McGraw, Sr. and Annie Lee Copeland McGraw. She was a 1962 graduate of Pendleton High School and was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.

Survivors include two brothers, John W. "Bill" McGraw and Dr. Walker C. McGraw; two sisters, Betty McGraw Porterfield and Mary Ann McGraw Hardy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Archie McGraw, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in Anderson conducted by Rev. Barry Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
