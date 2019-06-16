|
|
Nancy "Pat" Davis Oakley
Independence, LA - Nancy "Pat" Davis Oakley was born to Jefferson "Jeff" Davis and Nettie Mae O'Dell Davis on Sunday, March 14, 1937 in Ware Shoals, South Carolina. Pat was called home to the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019 at eighty-two years of age at her home in Independence, Louisiana.
After graduation from Ware Shoals High School in 1955 and marriage to William "Bill" Oakley, Pat lived in many different places as the good and faithful wife of a career Air Force serviceman. She spent these last years living in Independence enjoying the fellowship of her family and friends. Pat was a dedicated and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her family was her greatest joy. Pat became an expert in packing and relocating as she, Bill, and their children moved twenty-nine times during his career in the Air Force, and many times more after their military adventures. Pat also helped provide for her family by working most of her adult life, including spending twenty years with J.C. Penny's. For those blessed to know Pat during her earthly life, they had the privilege and joy to experience her fun loving and funny personality along with her warm, compassionate, and generous heart and nature.
Pat is survived by her husband of 64 years, William E. Oakley; her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Clark Chandler; her son and daughter-in-law, William "Bill" and Karen Oakley; her son and daughter-in-law James "Jeff" and Suzanne Oakley; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jefferson "Jeff" Davis; her mother, Nettie Mae O'Dell Davis, her sister, Martha Lynn Davis Cox; and her granddaughter, Chelsea Lynn Oakley.
We rejoice that our friend and sister in Christ is now dwelling forever in the house of the Lord. All thanks, praise, and glory be to God for her rebirth and renewal in Christ, for her long earthy life, her blessing of our lives and her eternal life in the kingdom of heaven!
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 16, 2019