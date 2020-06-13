Nancy Geer Ivester
Nancy Geer Ivester

Anderson, SC - Nancy Geer Ivester, 83, widow of Joe Dean Ivester, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Louie P. Geer and Cary Broome Edge. She was a graduate of Erskine College and received her Masters of Library Science Degree from Furman University. She was a retired Librarian from School District #5, with many years at McCants Junior High School.

Nancy did everything with a flair. She was active in the Anderson Art Association, participated in the Anderson Community Theatre, the Electric City Playhouse, and for many years the Senior Follies. She was an accomplished Artist and enjoyed dancing. She was a member of the Anderson Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. # 1206 and was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Ivester Reed; son, Tracy Ivester and wife, Julie; grandchildren, Amanda, J.D., Austin, Seth, Abigail, Taylor, Jordon, Sarah, and Grace; and her sister, Deborah Edge Howell.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Reid Ivester and a son-in-law, Clark Treiber Reed.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Tracy Ivester. A private entombment will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Pallative Care Foundation, P.O. Box 151, Drayton, SC 29333.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
