Nancy Lee Patterson
Anderson - Nancy Lee Patterson, 78, of Anderson, S.C., passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House. Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Ralph Austin Patterson, Jr., Airman 3rd Class, USAF, Retired U.S. Postal Service. She was born August 23, 1941, in Norfolk, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late John Cornelius Lafferty, CDR USN (Ret.), and the late Ruby Lee (Bradley) Lafferty. Nancy was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse who worked at Baptist Hospital and Cross Creek Nursing Home in Pensacola, Florida. She also worked as a private duty nurse for children with disabilities in Pensacola. Nancy and her husband raised their family in Pensacola, then retired to Iva, South Carolina, in 2006. In 2018, Nancy moved to Brookdale Anderson Senior Living where she was an active resident of the community.
Nancy is survived by her children, John Douglas Patterson and his wife, Catherine Marie; William Scott Grunewald; and Kimberly Lee Grunewald and her husband, David Mark Friedman; grandchildren, Kylie Zhou Friedman; Victor Comolli; and Sylvia Comolli; sister-in-law, Sharon Hill; and nieces Penny Eckler and Melonie Smothers.
A private funeral was held at The McDougald Funeral Home in Anderson, SC. A private family committal service, for both Nancy and Ralph, will be held in Barrancas National Cemetery located at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, S.C. 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020