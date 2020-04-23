|
Nancy Mitchell
Anderson - August 16, 1940 - April 22, 2020
Nancy Tood Mitchell, 79, wife of Gene Mitchell of Anderson, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Anderson on August 16, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William Harold Todd and the late Willie Mae Canup Todd.
She was retired from Clarks Schwebel and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple in Starr.
She is survived by her husband James "Gene" Mitchell, daughter, Tina Jackson, granddaughter, Hannah Caudle (Omar) and great-grandchildren, Emmery Todd and Lucas Linares.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Milton Harrison Todd.
The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, Hannah Caudle 704 Clinkscales Rd. Anderson, SC 29624
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020