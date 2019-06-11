Nancy O'Rourke



Anderson - Nancy Marie Donnelly O'Rourke, 65, formerly of North Street in Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born March 20,1954 in New Jersey, she was a daughter of Alice Donnelly and the late Jack Donnelly. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Donnelly.



She was a of graduate of the class of 1972 from TL Hanna High School and went on to graduate from Erskine College. Nancy retired from Anderson District 5 as a special needs educator, where she helped students develop necessary life skills. She volunteered with Special Olympics and Meals on Wheels. Nancy was a very outgoing person who loved helping family, friends, students and her community.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, James O'Rourke; daughters, Theresa Taylor (Scott), Mary Kate Duncan (Scottie) and Erin Colman (Donovan); brother, Brian Donnelly (Debbie); sisters, Mary Alice Kelley (Steve) and Claire Trotter (Larry) and her four grandsons, Wyatt Duncan, Luke Taylor, Remi Duncan and Van Colman and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Philip S. Gillespie officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church School, 1303 McLees Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or Anderson Five Educational Foundation, specify in the memo line Special Education, 1225 South McDuffie Street, Anderson, SC 29624.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 11, 2019