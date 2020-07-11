1/1
Nancy Patterson Desing
Nancy Patterson Desing

Piedmont, SC - Nancy Patterson Desing, 56, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Patterson, Jr. and Mary Ellen Bodie Patterson. Nancy was a graduate of Anderson College. She worked in accounting at HMR Veteran Services. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Desing; two daughters, Sarah Desing and Lauren Desing; sister, Kelly Bostic (Sean); brother, Chuck Patterson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Don Cox. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Social Distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Friends may also pay their respects and sign the register book on Sunday from 12 until 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
July 10, 2020
allen kay
Friend
