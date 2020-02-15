|
|
Nancy Payne Harbin
Anderson, SC - Nancy Payne Harbin, 86, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lawton R. and Isabell Ruth Brown Payne. She was retired from AT&T and was a member of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by her husband, Rudolph Harbin; two daughters, Susan Keller (Vernon) and Carol Manley (Greg); one granddaughter, Jamie Manley; two great grandchildren, Skylar and Dakota Holland; and two brothers, Joe D. Payne (Diane) and David L. Payne (Theresa).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sara Dianne Payne.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020