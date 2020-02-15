Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Harbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Payne Harbin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Payne Harbin Obituary
Nancy Payne Harbin

Anderson, SC - Nancy Payne Harbin, 86, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lawton R. and Isabell Ruth Brown Payne. She was retired from AT&T and was a member of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by her husband, Rudolph Harbin; two daughters, Susan Keller (Vernon) and Carol Manley (Greg); one granddaughter, Jamie Manley; two great grandchildren, Skylar and Dakota Holland; and two brothers, Joe D. Payne (Diane) and David L. Payne (Theresa).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sara Dianne Payne.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -