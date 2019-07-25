|
Nancy Pender
Mt. Pleasant - Nancy Eleanor Pruitt Pender, of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after a long, brave battle with cancer.
Ms. Pender was the daughter of the late Dr. Samuel Orr Pruitt and the late Mrs. Mary Cullum Pruitt. She attended North Fant and McCants Junior High Schools and graduated from Anderson Girls High School. She was a graduate of Erskine College, taught school in Beaufort and Anderson and later worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Atlanta. She became a stay-at-home mom in 1965 and returned to work at First Citizens Bank in Greenville and Charleston when her children were grown. Ms. Pender attended First Baptist Church in Summerville, SC, but her home church was First Baptist Church in Anderson, where she became a Christian at age six. She was also married at First Baptist Church by Drs. Cort Flint and Marshall Craig and saw her three children baptized there as well.
Surviving are her children: Rexford T. Pender, Kelli P. DaSilva (Roberto) and Angela P. Thomas (Randy); grandchildren: Alexandra and Kevin DaSilva and Jacob, Matthew and Nathan Thomas and brother, R. Marshall Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her six brothers: Sam Jr., Dow, Jim, Rich, Bill and Eddie Pruitt and her sister, Mary P. Averyt.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26 at First Baptist Church, Anderson. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A private committal will be held at Old Silver Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to: Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Rd #200, North Charleston, SC 29406; Roper Hospice Cottage of Mt. Pleasant, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or First Baptist Church, 307 S. Manning St., Anderson, SC 29624.
SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019