Nancy Ray Johnson Lasater
Mrs. Nancy Ray Johnson Lasater, 77, of Broadway, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Nancy was born in Lillington to the late J. Ray and Mabel Lanier Johnson. She was a life- long educator who began her teaching career in Anderson, SC and eventually retired from Harnett County Schools. Nancy loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Thomas Lasater, Sr.; 4 sons, Thomas (Tee) and wife Kim of Broadway; James (Jay) and wife Ferris of Columbia, SC; Joseph and wife Mary Lib of Broadway; Allen and wife Melissa of Broadway, and daughter-in-law, Angel Fallin of Sanford. Nancy was blessed with and survived by 13 grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Elain Ivey of Lillington and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
A private family funeral service will be held at graveside. Due to the Executive Order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited to immediate family.
Because of Nancy's love for education, in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations may be made to Lillington Baptist Preschool, 210 W. Lofton Street, Lillington, NC 27546
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020